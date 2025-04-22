Saving old devices | What the Tech?

A focus on this Earth Day is preventing e-waste from winding up in landfills. There's a major push to recycle old phones, tablets and computers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A focus on this Earth Day is preventing e-waste from winding up in landfills. There’s a major push to recycle old phones, tablets and computers.

An old phone you replaced can be used as a music player. Load it up with songs from your library and use it at the gym or in the car instead of your current phone. No texts, no calls, just music. Like an old-fashioned iPod.

An old phone works really well as a TV remote. Download the Roku or Fire TV app. As long as the phone connects to Wi-Fi, you can use it as a better option than the remote you use now.

iPads and phones make good Kindle book readers using the Kindle app. It’s even better on an iPad since images will be in color.

Old phones make good first phones for kids. Load it up with some games and music. It doesn’t have to be connected to your phone plan.

Phones can be used as security cameras using an app like Alfred or Manything. Plug it into power and aim it at a window or door. When you’re away from home, the app will send you a text and live video if it senses movement. They also make good pet and nanny cams.

Even if you don’t remember the passcode, you can use an old phone as an emergency house phone. Anyone can use it to dial 911. A great idea if you have young children in the house who don’t have a smartphone of their own.

As for iPads, it can be used as a digital picture frame. It also works as a TV, using Hulu and YouTube TV.

We paid a lot of money for these “not-that-old” devices. We should get as much out of them as possible and keep them out of landfills.