Search engine alternatives | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A recent antitrust ruling against Google’s search engine could open the door for others to pick up some of their user base.

Here are some of those possible alternatives:

DuckDuckGo is best for privacy. It doesn’t save your search requests and doesn’t track your internet activity. It doesn’t make money by tracking you but from advertising based only on what you’re searching for at the moment. It blocks dangerous websites and trackers, manages passwords, and includes a VPN for premium users.

Microsoft Bing is the default search engine for PCs and the Edge browser. It has a beautiful start page with the latest news and weather. It saves your search history but you can delete that with a tap or click. Bing also has Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot on the home page. You also earn points with each search that you can use to purchase apps and games from the Microsoft store.

And speaking of AI, Perplexity is an artificial intelligence search engine. Ask it a question just like you would ask a person. Perplexity returns answers and links and suggests relevant follow-up questions.

Google may be the default search engine on everything, but it isn’t the only, or necessarily the best choice if you’re concerned with privacy. You may soon have other options but you can try these now by going to their websites or downloading their apps.

