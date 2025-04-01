See your Facebook friends more easily | What the Tech?

If you feel like you're having a hard time seeing your Facebook friends these days, here is a way to make it easier.

Facebook wants you to get in touch with your friends again – or at least wants to make it easier to find your friends when you open the app.

We see more junk, advertisements, and clickbait and fewer posts from our friends. That’s changing with a major update, but only if you know how to use it.

Facebook is releasing a friends feed right on your startup page. Tapping the tab will show you the latest posts from your friends. It skips clickbait, a majority of ads and updates from the groups and pages you follow.

The tab is hidden unless you turn it on. Click your profile picture and go to settings & privacy. Then, tap ‘settings” and scroll down until you find “Tab bar” and then “customize the bar”. Choose friends and pin it to the navigation bar. You might need to unpin one of the others.

The next time you open the Facebook app, you’ll see “Friends” on the bottom of the page and when you tap it, you’ll see only posts from friends. No junk, just friends.

How much does this change things? The home feed shows pages the algorithm thinks you’ll want to follow. By tapping “Friends”, it’s almost 100% real posts from real friends.

It doesn’t carry over to checking Facebook on a computer, but you should see the option if the Facebook app is updated. Facebook is rolling out the update so if you don’t see it as available, check back. It makes a big difference for Facebook users who use the platform to keep up with friends.

