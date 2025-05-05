Signal | What the Tech? App of the Day

The messaging app "Signal" is making headlines again, after military plans were leaked in a group chat.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The messaging app “Signal” is making headlines again, after military plans were leaked in a group chat.

The app didn’t fail, but did exactly what it’s supposed to do. Jamey Tucker shares why you might want to try it out yourself.

Most of us send text messages every day, but typical SMS messages aren’t encrypted. Meaning they’re collecting metadata and someone could find out who you are, who you’re chatting with, and when.

Signal is different. This app uses end-to-end encryption by default, which means not even Signal can read your messages.

So how does it work? You use Signal like any other texting app. It sends messages, photos, videos, and even makes voice or video calls over Wi-Fi or cellular. You can set messages to disappear after a set time, and even blur faces in photos before sending them.

But, here’s the catch: to send encrypted messages, your contact must also be using Signal. With around 70 million users, chances are some of your friends already are.

When you set up the app and allow access to your contacts, Signal shows you who’s already on board and lets you send invites to anyone not using it. It’s especially good for chat groups with a mixture of iPhone and Android users.

The app is free, with no ads, no trackers, and no big tech company behind it. Signal is run by a nonprofit and funded through donations. It’s been endorsed by privacy experts and used by members of Congress, journalists, and activists around the world.

It’s one more app for your phone and theirs, but if you care about privacy, and want to make sure your conversations and who you’re chatting with stay just between you, Signal might be worth a try.