Siri settlement | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — iPhone users can claim money from Apple if Siri ever activated by accident. Jamey Tucker explains the lawsuit and how you can claim your share of the settlement.

A class action lawsuit, filed by some iPhone users, claims Apple’s voice assistant recorded their private conversations without them knowing.

The case started about four years ago when users claim they noticed ads for things they only talked about. They claim Siri listened and pushed them the ads. Apple denies doing anything wrong, but agreed to settle the lawsuit for $95 million.

Here’s the important part for you: If you owned any Apple device with Siri between Sept. 17, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2024, you may be entitled to part of the $95 million settlement. It pays up to $20 per Siri-enabled device. If you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer and an Apple Watch, that’s $80. It may include devices you no longer have.

To apply you’ll need to go to this website and enter the serial numbers of the devices and model numbers. You can find those in settings on devices you own now.

You can still claim for older devices but will need those numbers. But time is running out. The deadline to file a claim is July 2. Watch out for scams, the official settlement website will not ask for your password.