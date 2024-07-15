Sketch AR | What the Tech? App of the Day

If you're not the most confident in your drawing skills, Sketchar can help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Sketch AR is an app for people who always wanted to learn how to draw, using augmented reality and not having to pay for expensive lessons.

“Sketch AR” uses augmented reality to teach people how to draw. Basically if you can trace, you can be an artist. Sketch AR uses your smartphone’s camera to display the artwork on your sheet of paper. To draw it, you simply follow the lines. It’s like an updated version of the old tracing sheets we used as kids.

See how it works in the video above.

