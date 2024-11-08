Smart TVs and spying | What the Tech?

Is your TV spying on you? Probably. The spying isn't from hidden cameras, but from what the TVs are doing behind the scenes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The price of everything is up with the exception of many electronics.

Televisions that cost $800 three years ago can now be found for less than $300. Some manufacturers are selling TVs for less than they cost to make.

The question is, why? Well, that’s because the TVs are spying on people watching them. The spying isn’t from hidden cameras, but from what the TVs are doing behind the scenes.

Some TVs have cameras hidden in the frame or bezels for people who do video calling through their big screen. You can search yourself, by shining a light around the frame to look for a reflection of the lens.

The fact is, TVs don’t need cameras to spy on people. Smart TVs are equipped to gather information on what you watch, how long you watch it, and what you search for.

Manufacturers call this “Post Purchase Monetization” which they earn for as long as you own the TV. They sell that information to advertisers to push ads you’re likely interested in.

Advertisers are willing to pay more for the ad space since they’re reaching their target audience. This is one reason TV prices have dropped. Manufacturers can earn more revenue from your data than they do when you purchase the set.

The good news is the data isn’t connected to your name, but it is connected to your home’s IP address. As a result, you may see more targeted ads when you open Gmail, or browse social media or the internet.

If that’s TMI being shared, you can turn off data collection on most smart TVs. In your TV settings, look for privacy options and turn on “limit tracking”.

Most all smart TVs use Post Purchase Monetization, but so do Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Google TV devices. That’s why they’re often on sale. You are the product.

If you have a smart TV, it’s important to install any available updates. Those updates most often includes security features that keep someone from hacking into your television and accessing your information.