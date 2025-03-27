Smartphone secrets | What the Tech?

There are many things you may not know about your phone that are pretty cool. Jamey Tucker breaks it down.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Smartphones have been a part of our lives for over a decade but there are still some hidden features and secrets you may not know about.

Apple adds so many new features with each version of iOS, it’s hard to keep up with them all. I’ve asked several iPhone users about these tricks, and no one had any idea they exists. They’re not just cool, but helpful.

If you typically use the iPhone’s camera to scan QR codes, try the QR code reader instead. Swipe down to the Control Panel and tap the plus to add a control and add Scan Code. Now when you want to scan a QR code, just choose the icon in Control Panel. Aim at the Code and it’ll take you directly to the site. No extra click.

Ever put your phone on silent, then forget to turn it back on? Use Focus mode and Do Not Disturb. You’ll get an option to turn off sounds for an hour, or until you leave the location. when you leave the theater, church, or business meetings, the ringer will turn back on automatically.

After years of moving apps around the home screen, I just learned when you edit the home screen, it’s easier to hold an app and swipe to the other pages where you want to put it.

And one more: You might use spotlight search to find apps, but you can use it for anything.

Swipe down and search. If I enter “Chris Stapleton”, Spotlight shows a bio, Wikipedia page, songs, videos, and links to his social media channels. And check this out: photos in my camera roll of when I saw him in concert. Even photos with friends before we left.

If you look in the accessibility options, there are cool features. These are for people who are hearing- or vision-impaired, but they’re very cool. I’ll take a look at those next time.

