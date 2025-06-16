Splitwise | What the Tech? App of the Day

If you travel with friends or family, splitting expenses can get tricky but the Splitwise app can help you split the tab with a few taps.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you travel with friends or family, splitting expenses can get tricky but the Splitwise app can help you split the tab with a few taps.

Splitwise is a free app that keeps track of who paid for what and how much everyone owes. Just add the names of people you’re traveling with. Then, when someone pays for dinner, gas or groceries, simply enter the amount in the app and who paid. Everyone in the group can see the totals and the app does the math.

There are limitations with the free version, but for $5 a month, you can add unlimited expenses, scan receipts with the camera and itemize payments so no one pays for something they didn’t order.

When it’s time to settle up, everyone can pay who they owe through Venmo or PayPal, right in the app.

Splitwise works great for trips and many roommates are using it to keep track of and pay living expenses. It takes the pressure off one person keeping track of it all, and makes the end of your trip as stress-free as the start.

The Splitwise app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

