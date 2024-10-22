Spotting fake news on social media | What the Tech?

There isn't a single cure-all but there are a few ways to cut down on how much fake news you see on your social media feed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — More than half of Americans say they get at least some of their news from social media and around 35% say it comes from Facebook.

Of course, not all of it is true but that doesn’t stop people from sharing.

Studies show social media is bad for our mental health and polarizing political posts make us angry, hurt, and it affects friendships, often because of these posts.

What can you do to make things better? Before sharing a post, check to see where it originated. Was it a reputable news organization? Or one that deliberately produces fake news and clickbait?

If you want to avoid seeing anything political, you can do a couple of things.

Go to settings, profile, tagging and enter a few keywords you want to block. This doesn’t keep you from seeing them in posts, but no one can post them in your comments.

If a friend constantly riles you up with their posts, snooze them for 30 days. Or, unfollow them. You won’t see their posts unless you go looking for them.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.