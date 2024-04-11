Spring clean your Facebook account | What the Tech?

There are certain things you can do to make sure that your friends and family show up more easily on your timeline. Jamey Tucker explains what those steps are.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you spend a good amount of time on Facebook, you might want to consider doing a spring clean on your account.

It can get cluttered with ads, spam and people you don’t know. That can cause a lot of problems.

Facebook has a tool to get started with Privacy Checkup. It’ll help keep a lot of your information private. It’s important to know that if you post something publicly, like photos, updates, location, that sort of thing; anyone can see it. Even if they’re not on Facebook.

Make your posts visible only to friends or friends of friends. Facebook has your phone number but you should keep it private and visible only to you. If anyone can see your number, it might explain why you’re getting more robocalls.

Look through your friends’ list. See anyone you don’t know? Unfriend them. Remember, if you decline a friend request, they can still follow your public posts. To check, go to your profile page and click “followers”. If you don’t know them and if they have no information or posts, block them.

Clean up your list of groups and pages you follow. If you haven’t looked for them in the past year, unsubscribe or leave the group.

It’s a good time to review websites and apps you’ve signed up for using your Facebook login. These companies and apps have access to your Facebook information.

It’s important to think of what information Facebook has of yours and who it’s sharing it with. People you don’t know, websites you don’t use. Changing these few things will make it harder for scammers to hack or clone your account.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.