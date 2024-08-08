Streaming devices | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker shows you some alternatives to Google's Chromecast that is soon to be phased out.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Google announced it will discontinue its popular streaming device “Chromecast” and will replace it with a more expensive model next month.

Google says Chromecast devices are available only while supplies last. They are replacing the dongle with a set top box called the Google TV Streamer.

Now, many of those users will have to upgrade or switch to another device. Here are the differences between Google, Roku and the Amazon FireStick:

Roku is the most popular streaming device. The layout is easy to use and it has more channels and apps than others. But the interface isn’t the easiest to navigate. Each channel or streaming service is a separate tile you need to select to see what’s on and it’s a bit slower.

If you primarily watch Amazon Prime, the FireStick is a good choice with 4K, HDR support. Oh, and Alexa who’ll find what you’re looking for when you ask.

Some find the interface a bit cluttered with ads. Amazon’s always putting Fire Stick’s on sale so you can pick one up for around $30 or less.

Google’s interface is the preferred choice for seeing most of what’s live and streaming and it showcases content you might like based on what you’ve watched before. There’s a Live TV tab showing hundreds of free shows and movies. And content from your subscriptions are displayed, making it the easiest to find something to watch. The new Google TV streamer interface should remain pretty close to the Chromecast.

These Chromecast devices will continue to work and If you want one of these dongles, you should hurry. Google says they’re available only while supplies last. The new device is available for pre-order and will ship toward the end of September.

