Strong earthquake strikes in China’s Tibet region near border with Nepal

BEIJING (AP) — A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit western China on Tuesday morning near the border with Nepal, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck in China’s Tibet region at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), the agency said. There were no immediate reports on whether there was any damages or casualties.

