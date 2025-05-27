Summer travel tech | What the Tech?

If you're packing a suitcase for a summer vacation, there are a few things to toss in your bag and download to your phone before you pull out of the driveway.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re packing a suitcase for a summer vacation, there are a few things to toss in your bag and download to your phone before you pull out of the driveway.

First, don’t count on the hotel having enough outlets. A compact multi-port charger with USB-A and USB-C ports can power phones, tablets, and laptops at the same time. One with GaN technology charges faster and stays cool.

A good portable charger is a lifesaver in airports and hotel rooms. Some small ones only give you one full charge, but newer models from Anker and others can recharge phones several times and even power laptops. Bonus points for a built-in or retractable USB-C cable.

Most hotels and rentals offer Wi-Fi, but it’s not always reliable. A portable travel router gives you more control. You can pre-connect your devices before you leave, bypass device limits at hotels, and even use your phone’s hotspot when Wi-Fi isn’t available.

To avoid the headache of lost luggage, drop an Apple AirTag or Tile tracker inside your suitcase. If your bag disappears, you’ll know where it is, often before the airline does.

Don’t forget entertainment. Download a few movies, shows, and playlists to your phone or tablet ahead of time so you can watch offline without needing Wi-Fi or data.

If you’re hitting the road, download offline maps from Google or Apple Maps. You’ll still get turn-by-turn directions even if you lose signal in the middle of nowhere.

Whether you’re road-tripping for the weekend or flying overseas, these gadgets can save time, reduce stress, and keep you connected every step of the way.