Tariffs and electronics | What the Tech?

Christmas is still a long time away, but those tariffs are already raising prices on some of the most popular gifts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Christmas is still a long time away, but those tariffs are already raising prices on some of the most popular gifts.

Jamey Tucker says game consoles, computers and digital cameras have already gone up. He’s taking a look at the differences in what the tech.

A week ago, I window-shopped electronics on major retail websites. Today, I looked at the same items to see how prices have changed, and I found some surprising price changes.

Let’s start with cameras. On May 1st, a Sony ZV-1 II at Best Buy was $800. A week later? $900.

The Xbox Series X was selling for $500 on Amazon, now it’s $600 according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. But other electronics: monitors, laptops, TVs, headphones haven’t changed. So what gives?

Natalie Kotlyar, a retail analyst at BDO, says some retailers haven’t raised prices yet because they’re still selling through older inventory.

“Theyre waiting to see if the tariffs should increase, they’ll receive these goods with the lower tariffs and there’s no need to pass those higher prices to the consumer,” said Kotlyar.

But some companies aren’t waiting. DJI, which makes drones and action cameras, has raised prices by nearly 30% in just one week.

Are we looking at a more expensive Christmas?

“Potentially. I think a good indication of what prices will look like on Prime Day in July,” said Kotlyar.

So should you buy now, even at higher prices, to make sure you have what you want under the tree? It’s a gamble. If tariffs stick around into late summer, expect shortages and even steeper prices. But there’s always a chance the White House rolls them back, returning availability and prices back to normal.