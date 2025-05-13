Tech for extra paycheck | What the Tech?

If you're paid every two weeks, some months include a third payday and if your budget is built around just two, this one can feel like extra cash.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re paid every two weeks, some months include a third payday and if your budget is built around just two, this one can feel like extra cash.

Instead of spending it on stuff that doesn’t last, how about putting it toward some tech that makes everyday life a little better?

Start with a smart thermostat. If you’re still using a 20-year-old model, you could be wasting money every month. Smart thermostats are easier to program, and you can control them from your phone or just use your voice: “Hey Google, set the thermostat to 67 for five hours.” Many models also adjust automatically when you leave home and bring the temperature back up before you walk in the door.

Another smart investment: a Wi-Fi garage door opener. These let you open or close the garage from your phone and can even allow Amazon delivery drivers to place packages inside safely. They’re easy to install and start around $30.

Working from home or spending hours at your desk? A new ergonomic mouse can reduce wrist strain and help prevent carpal tunnel syndrome. They’re designed to keep your hand in a more natural position, and there are a few styles to choose from, so it’s a good idea to test one before you buy.

If you deal with allergies, a small desktop air purifier can make a big difference. Compact units are great for cleaning the air in a home office or bedroom. Many connect to an app or smart speaker to adjust based on air quality.

Finally, how’s your internet speed? If you’re still using the router your internet provider gave you years ago, upgrading to a new dual-band or mesh Wi-Fi router can eliminate dead zones and make everything from streaming to Zoom calls run smoother and faster.

When that “extra” paycheck rolls in, a little tech upgrade can go a long way to saving time and money.