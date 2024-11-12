Tech for people who are elderly | What the Tech?

From fall detection settings to reminders to take medication, here is some featured tech that can help people who are elderly.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — In a time when families often live miles or even states apart from each other, it can be difficult for people with aging parents and grandparents.

Smartphones make it easy to stay in touch but it can be hard for aging family members to add other tech to their home that can even safe a life.

Amazon Echo devices do more than play music, read books, and give weather forecasts. They are a lifeline to aging parents and grandparents when you’re not around. If you set it up correctly.

If they need immediate help they can use the smart assistant to call for help. It can’t call 9-1-1 but they can call a person or group of people on their phones in an emergency. Just add their contacts in the Alexa app. And add them to a group to call everyone at once.

The Drop-in feature allows you to call one or all Echo devices at once for a two-way conversation. Just be sure to give each Echo its own name and location.

They can also use the smart assistant for reminders to take medications.

For $60 a year – $5 a month – Amazon Alexa Emergency Assist gives them smoke, carbon monoxide, and glass shatter detection and will call an emergency line who can then call 9-1-1.

If they have an iPhone or Apple Watch, make sure they know they can call someone even if they can’t reach their phone. Just ask Siri to call a contact or even 9-1-1.

If falls are a concern, the Apple Watch has fall detection that will call 911 and emergency contacts if it detects a fall.

The great thing is they probably already have one of these Echo devices. Amazon has sold well over 500 million of them. It’s a good reason to hold onto any old Echo devices. Even the first editions still work. Place them in every room of their house.

