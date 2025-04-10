Tech for side hustles | What the Tech?

With a little work and your computer and phone, you could start a side hustle in less than 24 hours.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you don’t have a side hustle, you’re either making as much money as you need or a little lazy. With a little work and your computer and phone, you could start a side hustle in less than 24 hours.

A hobby can earn some extra money. There are plenty of examples of people making a living selling products on Etsy.

Items that are growing in popularity are digital files. Create graphics for gift card, daily planners, calendars, and put the files up for sale on Etsy.

Buyers purchase the files, which you can sell again and again. If you have no experience with graphics, a program like Canva is easy to learn and easy to use.

Do you have office skills? Companies and small business owners are always looking for accountants, marketing help, or personal assistants on the apps Fiverr and Upwork.

Sell items around the house. Facebook Marketplace is a great place to start, but the app WhatNot is just getting started. Walk through the house and do live garage sales, describing what you have and what you’re asking.

Rent out your yard to pet owners. List your yard on the app SniffSpot and let someone’s pet have a field day for $20 an hour. If you have extra space in a driveway or backyard, rent it out to someone looking to park their RV or extra vehicle on the Neighbor app. You can also rent out storage space in your garage or bonus room.

One more idea: learn all of the ins and outs of ChatGPT. If you’re proficient enough, there is a local business or entrepreneur who’ll hire you for those skills.

Lots of options out there to turn your interest and time into a side hustle, and maybe the side hustle into a career.