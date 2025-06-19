Terms of service website | What the Tech?

Don't lie, you've scrolled through terms of service without really looking at it – we all have – but you may want to look closer. Here's why.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Don’t lie, you’ve scrolled through terms of service without really looking at it – but a website can help you know what you’re agreeing to.

The website “Terms of Service; Didn’t read”, or TOSDR.org, is run by groups of volunteers, including lawyers and students, who translate the legal mambo jumbo into plain English. They review the rules for popular apps and websites, explain what you’re agreeing to and give each one a letter grade.

For example, according to TOSDR, when you accept Facebook’s terms, you’re giving permission for your name and photo to be used in ads. You’re also giving permission to allow Facebook to view your browsing history and read your private messages.

X, formerly known as Twitter, stores data on you – even if you didn’t interact with the service. They can also read your private messages. Instagram holds onto your content even if you’ve deleted it.

TikTok? Their terms say you waive your moral rights.

Not sure what that means? TOSDR explains that too.

The site has graded everything from YouTube to Reddit to Khan Academy. Some of the biggest names fail their test.

The companies don’t offer much of a choice. If you want to use their apps, you have to accept the terms. If you don’t like them, your only real option is to not use the product. While most of us would rather not know what’s buried in those long contracts, ignoring them can have consequences – especially with older apps you might have downloaded years ago and forgotten.

You can keep whistling through the graveyard so to speak – and most of us will – but if it’s an app you’re not using anymore, read the CliffsNotes version of the terms. You might want to delete it.