The importance of a restart | What the Tech?

It isn't just your smartphone or your computer. Every piece of technology could benefit from a restart every once in a while, even when it's not having issues.

It’s engineering 101 and you probably already know this. If you’re having trouble with a computer or phone, the first thing you should do is turn it off, and turn it back on. Even if you’re not having problems with it, a simple restart may keep the problems away.

A lot happens inside your smartphone even when you’re not using it. Apps and processes are running in the background. And if one of those processes has a glitch, it can cause your phone to lag or run slow. By turning the phone off those processes end immediately. If an app is tracking you or draining your battery, a restart will stop it. Power off your phone for at least a minute, once a week.

When was the last time you shut down your computer? If it’s slower than it should be, or if you can hear it working hard, a restart is in order. It’ll stop any unnecessary processes and stops memory leaks caused by programs that don’t close properly. When I checked, my computer had nearly 100 processes running and using memory. Turn it off overnight at least once a week.

When you turn it back on, it will install available updates.

And don’t forget your WiFi router. Turning it off and on will release some storage space in its RAM. It’ll also allow the components inside to cool off. Not only should that speed up your network, it’ll protect the router from cyberattacks. Unplug the router for 30 seconds. Then plug it back in. When it comes back online it’ll install security updates and run faster.

You should restart your WiFi router at least once a month.

It’s the oldest trick in the book but most of us, never think of it until there’s a problem. Restarting devices any time might prevent some problems.

