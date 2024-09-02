Tody | What the Tech? App of the Day

If you have trouble remembering to clean, here's an app that can help you.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you or others in your home have trouble remembering when to clean or how often, this app called Tody can keep your house tidy.

It couldn’t be easier to set up and use for every member of the family. You select the rooms that need maintenance every week or month and the app suggests chores or cleaning to-dos.

Dusting, changing bed linens, thorough cleanings of bathtubs and sinks. It even keeps track of when to change your toothbrush.

You then choose how often those things need to be done. A quick dusting every few days. A thorough dusting every 3 or 4 weeks. When you, or your kids, complete a chore, like dusting.

They mark it as done and the clock starts over.

You can even assign chores to different people in the house. Reviewers overwhelmingly give Tody props for keeping kids engaged in keeping the house clean.

I found it helpful mostly for reminding me when something needs to be done again. Like dusting. Tody is a free app for Android and iPhone but to sync with other members of the family, it’s $30 a year.

