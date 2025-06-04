Top-tier Father’s Day gifts | What the Tech?

If you have the budget, these gifts will wow dad this year, Jamey Tucker says.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Maybe not everyone’s budget can stretch this far, but c’mon, it is dad. Here are some gifts if you want to splurge on him this year.

One of the best tech gadgets I’ve bought in the last year, are these RayBan Meta sunglasses. They’re the coolest shades any dad will be happy to wear. With built-in speakers and cameras, these smart glasses take photos, record video, play music and take phone calls hands-free.

The video quality is amazing. All he has to do is say, “Hey Meta, record video.”

AI is built into the glasses. “Hey, Meta, what’s this?” Answering any questions anytime. “That’s a banana plant”

A rechargeable case keeps them ready to go for hours, they start at $299.

For dads who love a nice lawn, but hate mowing it, how about a robot can that does it for him. I’m trying out the Eufy Robot Lawn Mower, basically a Roomba for the grass. AI maps the yard and then cuts in even rows. When the battery gets low it returns to its charger and then picks up where it left off.

These are around $1,500 and can save hours of yard work every week.

For a dad who wants a TV over the fireplace but mom says they’re too ugly, the Samsung Frame TV is a compromise. When you’re not watching TV, it transforms into realistic artwork.

There are hundreds of images to choose from, or upload your photos from a phone. The latest versions have mini-LED technology for more brilliant color and contrast, whether it’s a game or a Rembrandt. They range in price from 800 to $1,500 but they go on sale often.

One of these high-tech gifts is sure to make him very happy he had children.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.