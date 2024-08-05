Trip Tunes | What the Tech? App of the Day

This app is a throwback to the '80s mixtapes and CDs, using the places you're going, the road vibe and genres to create a modern version of that mixtape or CD.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most everyone listens to music on their preferred apps but the Trip Tunes app wants to create the vibe of mixtapes and CDs back in the day.

If you ever took a road trip in the 1980s or ’90s, someone may have made a mix tape or CDs and whenever you hear a song you a particular trip often comes to mind when you hear one of the songs. When I hear “Graceland” by Paul Simon, I immediately think of a specific road trip to the beach. So I was really excited when I stumbled upon a brand new app called “Trip Tunes.”

Here’s how it works: Enter where you’re leaving from and your destination. Let’s say we’re going from San Diego to Albuquerque for vacation. Add your music preferences or genres and your road vibe. Upbeat and nostalgic, maybe.

Trip Tunes bots will, as they say, “automagically” create an awesome mix for the road. Songs you might never have thought about, maybe have never heard before, but are perfect for the trip. Stuff a streaming service might never have suggested.

It even looks like a mix tape with the titles in handwriting. If you’re happy with it Trip Tunes exports the mix tape as a playlist in Apple Music you can save.

Trip Tunes is free and you get a few tapes to get started. If you want to build more mixes, you can purchase 15 tapes for $2 or 30 tapes for $3.

The downside is, it only works on iPhones and only for subscribers with an Apple Music subscription. The app was just released a couple of months ago. But, hopefully as more people hear about it, it’ll be available on other platforms.

