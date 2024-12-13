Useful tech gadgets | What the Tech?

Here are some more tech gadgets that could be useful as gifts this holiday season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We all use tech gadgets every minute of the day but some of these gadgets you may never have heard of – you may want to as they can be useful.

Start with wireless earbuds. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are phenomenal light, stay in place, and have a ton of cool features. I also love the Bose Quiet Comfort earbuds with active noise cancellation and outstanding battery life.

Bluetooth speakers can be moved from room-to-room and to the back deck and even taken on the road.

Tapplock is a padlock that opens with a tap of a finger. No key and no combination required. The Tapplock goes 6-8 months without needing a recharge. You can also unlock it with an app.

You can tell a Google Pixel tablet to make appointments and set reminders, which show up on your Google calendar. It’s like having a live personal assistant. It’ll also stream video from Google and YouTube, and watch TV with the Hulu or YouTube TV app.

There is the Anker MagGo charging station. It not only charges my phone quickly, but it has AC, USB, and USB C charging ports. It allows your phone to go into Night Mode when you go to bed.

ScotteVest has over 2 dozen pockets for tech gadgets. One is large enough for an iPad. For daily cool mornings and around the house, you can use the ScotteVest zipped hoodie.

When going through airport security, TSA sometimes allows you to just place the vest in a bin

without removing everything inside. These are great for anyone who travels or just needs more pockets.

Look for these tech gadgets as they can be useful for your holiday shopping.

