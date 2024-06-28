Uses for Apple AirTags | What the Tech?

AirTags aren't just for your lost keys. Here are some other uses for it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Apple AirTags are often good to use for things you lose, like your car keys, but you can use them for many other things.

Here’s how these AirTags work: You put them on or in something you want to track. They’ll connect to any nearby iPhone. If you can’t find the item, you check your phone and it’ll ping any update to the last or current location based on where the ping is coming from.

They’re perfect for slipping into a suitcase. If the airlines lose your checked baggage and send it somewhere else, you’ll see its location.

Another pretty obvious use is in a backpack, purse, or briefcase. Toss one in your kids’ backpack if they always leave it behind. Tuck one in your child’s pocket if they’re going to be in a crowd.

Hide one in each of your cars so if one is stolen you can tell police exactly where it is. They might be a little thick for a wallet, but some people manage to tuck one in there.

Other uses require some way to attach them.

Keyrings that hold AirTags are available. They make caps or covers like these that are good for hiding under the seat of a bicycle. And attachments for pet collars if they ever leave the yard, you’ll know where to find them.

The most creative way to use an AirTag comes from someone on Reddit who says they place one at their remote cabin that has no electricity or WiFi. They put the tag in lost mode. If someone comes onto the property, provided they’re carrying an iPhone, the tag sends a ping to the homeowner letting them know, someone is on the property.

Of course, you can move Apple AirTags from one item to another. Put one in your suitcase and when you’re not traveling, attach it to something else. At around $25 each, it’s pretty inexpensive insurance for items you then can’t afford to lose.

