Vinyl for a Father’s Day gift | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If your dad is a music lover, classic tech may be the best tech with some vinyl records.

There’s just something magical about dropping the needle on a vinyl record. Dads love to reminisce about the sound, the feel and even the smell of their old albums. With vinyl making a comeback, it might be the perfect low-tech gift for a high-tech dad.

It starts with a turntable. You can find some good ones for around $100 at Walmart, and some even have Bluetooth to then stream to modern speakers.

Midrange models like this one from House of Marley offer better sound and lots of style. For best results, also look for a turntable with a built-in preamp to work with today’s stereo gear.

For serious music fans, vintage is the way to go. Refurbished receivers and turntables from the 1970s, like a Sansui setup, are beautiful, and sound incredible, but they’re pricey. This setup could run a few thousand dollars, not counting the speakers.

If he already has a turntable, records are the way to go. You can find used but original albums from the 60s, 70s, and 80s online, or pick up new releases since most artists now put their music on vinyl too.

There are also live vinyl auctions on the WhatNot app and on Facebook. A seller called “Collect Co” streams live vinyl sales every night on Facebook and YouTube.

My suggestion is local record shops. With vinyl back in style, these stores are thriving and always restocking with oldies but goodies and every music fan loves flipping through bargain bins.

Charley’s Records & CDs 7602 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Nob Hill Music 3904B Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

LongHair Records 1315 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Vinyl Consumption Record Store 5017 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Mecca Music & Books 1404 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104



Best of all, once you go vinyl, you then have gift ideas for every holiday. And if he spends the rest of Father’s Day spinning his favorite records, you’ll know you found the perfect, low-tech gift.

