Vocabulary | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The average English-speaking adult knows 20,000 to 35,000 words, according to a recent study by The Economist.

If you want to amaze your friends with big words, you need the app Vocabulary. It’s an app for iPhone and Android that expands your word bank.

Throughout the day, Vocabulary sends you new words and definitions. Words to augment your lexicon. If you suffer from exasperation, you can open the app and swipe through to browse.

The app proffers definitions and pronunciations. You can also choose categories such as society, food, people, business, and emotions.

If you’re not hip to what the kids are saying these days, choose “slang.”

If you run across a word you’d like to commit to memory, you can save it. New words are delivered to your device up to 10 times a day.

