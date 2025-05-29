Weak pin codes | What the Tech?

Some pin-codes are more prone to theft than others.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You probably have at least one simple four-digit code memorized.

We use them for a lot of important things like debit cards and phones. But some pin-codes are more prone to theft than others.

A new report shows those same PINs are the first ones a thief will try. The report analyzed 29 million exposed PIN codes or numbers. What they found is alarming. Some four-digit PINs are so common, a thief has a 1 in 8 chance of guessing correctly in just five tries.

If your PIN is on this list, change it: 1234, 1212, 1122, 1010, 1342, or 4321. Also avoid PINs with repeating numbers like 1111, or 9999, or years like 1984, 1989, and 2020.

Many people use birthdays or anniversaries, and criminals know that. It isn’t always a random guess.

One trick thieves use is asking to see something on your phone, maybe a photo. They press the side button to require the PIN to unlock, they watch you type the numbers. Later, they steal the phone and use the PIN they memorized to unlock the phone. Once they’re in, they can change your password, disable ‘Find My Phone,’ and even add their face to facial recognition to lock you out entirely.

They can use your credit cards, send themselves money over Venmo, and even open doors with smart locks. Police say this is happening, especially in crowded areas.

So what can you do? Use a random number that isn’t tied to you in any way. Avoid repeat digits, and patterns, repeat digits.

If your phone allows it, switch to a six-digit PIN instead of four. Remember, a weak phone PIN can be more dangerous than a weak account password.