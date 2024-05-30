‘What 3 Words?’ app | What the Tech?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Three words on a smartphone app could save your life and some outdoor enthusiasts say they are grateful it existed when they were in trouble.
Jamey Tucker shows you this app, “What 3 Words?”, that’s available for free download on iPhones and Android devices, in the video above.
