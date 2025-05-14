What3Words | What the Tech?

With people heading into the great outdoors this summer, safety is important. Jamey Tucker shares an app that can help locate you, even when you're in the wilderness.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — With people heading into the great outdoors this summer, safety is important. Jamey Tucker shares an app that can help locate you, even when you’re in the wilderness.

The app is called What3Words. It divides the entire world into small squares, each one about the size of a parking space. Every square has a unique combination of three random words.

To use it, the person sharing their location needs the What3Words app. But the person receiving it does not. When you send someone your three-word address, it opens directly in Google Maps.

If you’re close to shore, they’ll see step-by-step directions. If you’re farther out in the ocean or on a remote lake, the link will show exact GPS coordinates, which is all a rescue team needs.

Many 911 centers are using it and will ask for your three words. As long as you have a basic internet connection, the three words can be sent in a text message.

Sending a text doesn’t require a strong cell signal nor does it use a lot of battery like a phone call, and it may be the only thing you have the power to do. Three simple words to help someone find you.