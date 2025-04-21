Whatnot | What the Tech? App of the Day

Launched in 2019, Whatnot, is a smartphone app and website where you can watch people live selling things they no longer want.

You might find collectibles, antiques, clothing, or anything you might find in specialty shops and garage sales.

Unlike other platforms where you just photos, Whatnot is all live. Sellers do a show-and-tell and buyers bid.

Most sellers specialize in a category, but there are thrift stores and estate sales. Buyers can choose which categories to follow. It’s become extremely popular with sneakerheads, vintage resellers, and pop culture collectors.

You have to get approved to sell and then schedule your live show. Buyers bid or purchase the items instantly with a Buy It Now option. Whatnot takes 8% of the sales price. Buyers pay for standard shipping.

It’s free to shop in the app and on the Whatnot website. It’s a fun way to find bargains and collectibles. And the community is growing. Whether you’re shopping or selling, it’s a digital take on rummage sales and thrift stores.