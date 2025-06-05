Which AI assistant app is the best? | What the Tech?

It isn't just ChatGPT. Here are some other AI assistants out there.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Everyone knows about ChatGPT but it isn’t the only game in town so how do you know which one to use?

There are Microsoft CoPilot, Google Gemini and Perplexity. I put all four to the test – same questions, different bots and different answers – to answer the question: Which AI assistant app is the best?

Perplexity AI

If you’re needing sources and citations, Perplexity stands out.

When I asked “what are the latest statistics on electric vehicle sales in the U.S?,” Perplexity gave a concise answer with clickable links to articles and government data.

ChatGPT

“Give me 5 ideas for a birthday party for a 10-year-old who loves dinosaurs?

ChatGPT nailed it. It generated detailed ideas in a friendly, natural tone. It’s still the best at brainstorming and conversation.

Google Gemini AI

Google keeps adding features to its Gemini AI platform, which is deeply integrated into Gmail and Google Doc. Gemini can summarize long email threads and draft replies. It’s also great for finding the right files in Google Drive.

Microsoft CoPilot

As for Microsoft CoPilot, it’s best for Microsoft Office Power users. I asked it to analyze this spreadsheet and summarize sales trends by region.

Not only did it pull out a summary, but it suggested slide titles and information for a PowerPoint presentation along with charts.

Which AI assistant app is the best?

ChatGPT is best for content creation, creativity and general use.

Perplexity is best for real-time web search with citations.

Google Gemini is best for people who use Google products

CoPilot is best for working with Microsoft products.

Use the right one for the right job. And if you’re thinking about paying for a subscription, this

might help you decide which one is worth it.

