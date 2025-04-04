Zelle app is dead | What the Tech?

About 150 million people use the Zelle app to send money. Zelle said customers sent a total of $1 trillion using Zelle. But the app is no longer working.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — About 150 million people use the Zelle app to send money. Zelle said customers sent a total of $1 trillion using Zelle. But the app is no longer working.

Zelle is one of a handful of money apps to make exchanging funds easy and from your phone.

Zelle is different from Venmo, the Cash App, and Apple Cash in that it is tied directly to your bank account. So it’s more like a debit card than the others, and should be used more for direct transactions with banks.

In recent years, scammers have used Zelle to cash out victims on Facebook Marketplace. Since the cash comes out of the bank immediately, banks cannot get the money back. That’s even included on the Zelle website.

Venmo and the Cash App are tied to your bank, but are primarily for transactions between people, splitting rent or dinner, and Uber rides.

Zelle is pulling the plug on its app because of the 150 million people who use Zelle, only 2% of them use the app. Most use Zelle directly with their bank.

If you use Zelle, you can still log into the app at the moment, but you’ll get a notification that you cannot make any transactions.

While you can no longer use Zelle through its app, you can still use Zelle to send money, you’ll just need to use the app from your bank.