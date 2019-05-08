The Latest: Meghan, Harry name baby son Archie Harrison | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

The Latest: Meghan, Harry name baby son Archie Harrison

The Latest: Meghan, Harry name baby son Archie Harrison Photo: AP

AP
May 08, 2019 10:17 AM

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the royal baby (all times local):

Advertisement

4:45 p.m.

Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie.

Buckingham Palace says that the baby's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The palace made the announcement hours after the couple posed with the two-day-old for the media. He also met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time.

He is the queen's eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.

___

1 p.m.

George Clooney says the media should "be a little kinder" to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Clooney has told The Associated Press at the Hollywood premiere of his movie "Catch 22" that the media scrutiny will intensify now that she and Prince Harry are parents. The actor says the media coverage is part of being members of the royal family.

However, Clooney says the coverage steps "into a really dark place" when the media interviews people's parents. He says "the press turned on them" and he thinks people should be kinder because "she's a young woman who just had a baby."

Clooney's wife, Amal, attended the duchess' baby shower and the Clooneys have vacationed with the royal couple.

___

12:40 p.m.

Meghan and Prince Harry have shown their new son to the public, with the proud new mother declaring that the baby is "a dream."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed with their son for cameras at Windsor Castle - the first in a lifetime of photo calls for the two-day-old baby, who is seventh in line to the throne.

They did not reveal the name of the child, known for now as Baby Sussex.

Harry cradled the apparently sleeping baby, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a matching cap, in his arms.

Meghan declared motherhood to be "magic."

She said the baby had "the sweetest temperament" and has "just been a dream."

Asked which parent the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell: "His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?"

___

11:55 a.m.

The newborn son of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry is set to attend his first photocall and meet his great grandmother - all in one day.

Harry and Meghan are expected to introduce the infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, to Queen Elizabeth II and show off the baby to the media on Wednesday.

Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names.

Family members have welcomed the new arrival, with Prince William saying on Tuesday he was "absolutely thrilled."

The infant is seventh in line to the British throne and is the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Credits

AP


Updated: May 08, 2019 10:17 AM
Created: May 08, 2019 09:49 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child
Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child
‘Game of Thrones’ finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
‘Game of Thrones’ finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
Advertisement




Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
Nob Hill business owners unite to address violent crime
Nob Hill business owners unite to address violent crime
Feds, tribes meet after abuse probe of reservation doctor
Feds, tribes meet after abuse probe of reservation doctor
Woman with more than 70 dogs sparks concern
Woman with more than 70 dogs sparks concern