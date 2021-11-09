Top AAMC doctor addresses COVID-19 booster questions and concerns

"Even if they don't get sick, there's some concern that they can transmit the virus, so really trying to protect the unvaccinated as well,” she said.

Past vaccine shortages have raised concerns about supply, especially now that more people are going back for extra shots. Dr. McCoy says not to worry, however.

"We've been assured by the administration that they don't expect vaccine shortages,” she said. “The vaccine is very much available."



According to Dr. McCoy, it is okay if adults want to get a different booster from their original vaccine series.

"The CDC believes that if you got the first set of vaccines, and you did well with them, it probably makes the most sense to kind of stay with that,” Dr. McCoy said. "but I think it's perfectly reasonable for someone to consider getting another vaccine as well."



For anyone who is on the fence about getting another round of vaccinations, Dr. McCoy said it is a necessary step to get back to normal life and to prevent future surges of COVID-19.

"We really need to encourage folks to take the politics out of it," she said, "and encourage folks to do this for themselves and for their families."