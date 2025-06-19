2 men sentenced after shooting child outside Isotopes Park

A judge sentenced two men to life in prison after they were convicted of murdering 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside Isotopes Park in 2023.

Nathen Garley and Jose Romero’s sentencing Wednesday was the end of a painful chapter for the Villegas family.

“We’re very thankful that the judge didn’t go easy on them,” Tatiana Villegas said. “Especially seeing how Jose just sits there and basically laughs and taunts us. But after the judge sentenced him he didn’t laugh no more, I’m like, ‘Why don’t you laugh now?'”

Tatiana was driving the family home from an Isotopes game in September 2023 when Garley and Romero opened fire on her truck. They thought it was a rival gang member.

Tatiana was paralyzed and Froylan was killed. Froylan’s mom and brother were also in the truck but weren’t hit. His brother was just 3-months-old at the time. He’s now 2-years-old and was in court with the family for sentencing.

“Just to see like, ‘Look, you guys almost took his life as well. Not just Froy, not just mine, but also his,'” Tatiana said. “But he’s here, he’s a happy baby full of life, and that’s what keeps us going.”

Prosecutors showed social media posts Romero made leading up to that deadly night. They included text exchanges about drugs and violence, and videos showing off drugs and guns.

Judge Emetrio Rudolfo sentenced Romero and Garley to life plus 46 years in prison. Although he said he feels for Garley.

“At the trial, I noticed you kind of tear up and get a little emotional when Tatiana was testifying. Most of the videos and the gun and all that you were in some, but most of them were Romero,” Judge Rudolfo said. “Seems to me, you got caught up with some people that now ruined your life.”

Tatiana said she’s now focusing on healing. She’s been in Mexico receiving stem cell treatments with the goal to walk again. She credits her faith in God for getting her this far.