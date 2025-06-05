20th Annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl set for Dec. 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2025 Isleta New Mexico Bowl is set for Dec. 27 at University Stadium at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. that Saturday. ESPN will televise the game in its 20th edition.

“It has become a two-decade tradition in The Land Of Enchantment to host the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on a Saturday during the holiday season. This year’s celebration should be extra-special,” said Jeff Siembieda, the executive director of the Bowl. “As we commemorate our 20th annual game, we reminisce about all the incredible memories while looking forward in anticipation of many, many more.”

The game moved from the beginning of bowl season to Christmastime for the first time last year. Texas Christian University took down the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a 34-3 routing.