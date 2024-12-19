4 Investigates: Stolen Taos art recovered

TAOS, N.M. — 4 Investigates revealed how the “Harwood heist,” a cold case art theft, took place earlier this year.

Victor Higgins’ “Aspens” and Joseph Henry Sharp’s “Oklahoma Cheyenne,” also known as “Indian Boy in Full Dress,” both vanished from the walls of the Harwood on March 20, 1985. Higgins and Sharp belong to the Taos Society of Artists, a culturally significant group in the region.

An internet detective pieced together what happened to the stolen paintings. That prompted the FBI to take on the case in April.

“The works are in the hands of the FBI,” said Juniper Leherissey, the executive director of the Harwood Museum of Art. “We’re told they are in good condition.”

4 Investigates tracked the paintings to Silver City where they were donated to the local Garden Club and then sent to the Scottsdale Art Auction. They had come from the home of Jerry and Rita Alter, a couple now suspected of stealing valuable art across the Southwest.

It remains a mystery who purchased them from the art auction or how the FBI tracked them down.

“We are hopeful to have them returned in March,” Leherissey said.

4 Investigates reached out to the FBI. We are still awaiting a response.