4KINSHIP fundraiser to help provide access to skateboarding for Navajo Nation children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Skateboarding is a sport you can do anytime, anywhere, even without a team – and kids are unstoppable once they have a skateboard in hand.

While that’s out of reach for many families on the Navajo Nation, an organization is trying to change that – thousands of boards at a time.

“We’re really, really excited about our kids having access to a sport that has kind of been beyond the reach for a lot of their parents and their families,” said Amy Denet Deal.

Every time amateur skateboarder Victor Z. Corpuz gets on a skateboard, he says it’s like a dream.

“It’s still the most beautiful feeling and I get up every day to do it,” he said.

Corpuz started boarding as a kid growing up on the Laguna Pueblo.

“It changed my life, it took me to places that I could have never imagined,” he said.

It even landed him a business.

“We started out on the reservation when we were 15 [years old] in high school. [We] sold a bunch of burritos and got our first batch of skateboard decks to sell,” Corpuz said.

Corpuz now owns Maize Skateboards in Albuquerque. One of his riders connected with Amy Denet Deal – the founder of 4KINSHIP and a firm believer in the power of skateboarding.

“This is a sport that’s truly transformative,” Denet Deal said. “You ask any skateboarder, ‘why skateboarding?’ They’ll say the same thing, ‘skateboarding saved my life.'”

4KINSHIP is a community-driven, Indigenous-owned brand based in Santa Fe. One of her projects is the Diné Skate Garden Project. They provide Navajo Nation kids with access to skateboarding.

“It’s a great thing for your mental health, your physical body. It creates community, it creates all sorts of opportunities for them down the line. So we just want to give them the same equal access to participate in the sport,” Denet Deal said.

Denet Deal helped raised the funds to build a skate park in the Two Grey Hills area in 2022. Then, in 2024, they raised more money to distribute 5,000 skateboards.

“Kids would be like, ‘So do I get to keep it?,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s just for you,’ and to see their faces light up and see the joyfulness that they have in being able to finally participate in the sport, that’s what we want to bring,” she said.

This year, Denet Deal is raising funds for another 2,000 boards and equipment. 4KINSHIP is trying to get to $40,000 by Aug. 1 to get the boards on a boat from overseas before tariffs kick in.

“We just want to keep doing the good work and really supporting our kids in any way we can,” she said.

Corpuz is on board too.

“The more smiles there are, the more opportunities kids get to stay out of the way and be on that board,” Corpuz said.

4KINSHIP has an active online fundraiser with a $100,000 goal. You can text “GOSKATE to 70-70-70 or donate here: