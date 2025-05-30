60 years and still going: Walgreens’ current longest-tenured employee calls Albuquerque home

For many people, staying with one employer for even a decade is a notable accomplishment. But for Martha Morgan, it's been six decades -- all spent with Walgreens, and all right here in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For many people, staying with one employer for even a decade is a notable accomplishment. But for Martha Morgan, it’s been six decades — all spent with Walgreens, and all right here in Albuquerque.

Morgan, who started working at Walgreens when she was just 20 years old, recently celebrated her 60th work anniversary with the company. That milestone makes her the longest-tenured Walgreens employee in the nation.

“I loved people, and I still do,” Morgan said. “I love selling.”

Her journey began modestly in the candy department, but it didn’t take long for her to climb the ranks. She found her calling in cosmetics, where she became one of the top salespeople in the company.

“Not bragging, but I was one of the highest sales in cosmetics,” she shared.

Her achievements didn’t go unnoticed. Morgan was featured in a Walgreens company magazine, flown to New York City, and routinely selected to help launch new stores – often tasked with setting up and energizing the cosmetics departments.

“They would always send me to start off the cosmetic department. To get it going and make the sales,” Morgan said.

Today, she manages the Walgreens location at Central and Girard. Morgan’s pride in her work is evident in everything she does.

“I like things to look good,” she said.

Her former colleagues, like retired store manager Anthony Salas, say Morgan has always gone above and beyond.

“She gives it her 110% today like she did the day she started,” said Salas, who worked with Morgan for decades. “She would take people underneath her wing. Help them if they are having trouble in their personal life. She would help them.”

Over the years, Morgan has witnessed major changes – from the rise of computers to evolving store designs, and even the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, she remains optimistic.

“The majority of the people are still good people,” she said.

After 60 years, she continues to do what she loves. While she’s cut back slightly on her hours, retirement isn’t on her mind.

“It’s good for me. It keeps me going, keeps me moving,” she said.