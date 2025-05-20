699 arrests made in Operation Route 66 but work isn’t done yet

Only about 230 of those arrested remain in the court system as multiple officials seek ways to end to the revolving door.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cleaning up Central has been a goal for a long time for many city and county leaders. But now, some say they’re actually making a dent and making the area safer to the tune of almost 700 arrests.

KOB 4 has reported on Operation Route 66 before. It’s a joint effort among multiple county and state agencies to fight crime along the Central corridor. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, New Mexico State Police and the New Mexico Corrections Department have been working together on it and three months in, leaders said they’ve made a major difference.

Monday, District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police have made 699 arrests, confiscated 35,393 fentanyl pills and 1 kilo of methamphetamine. They’ve also recovered 52 stolen firearms and 61 stolen cars. 505 of those arrested had active warrants.

While this data shows success, only a third, about 230, of those arrested are still behind bars. Some are still going through the judicial system. But as that happens, KOB 4 spoke to DA Bregman about what he and other law enforcement leaders can do to stop the longtime revolving door.

“They commit a crime, they get arrested, they get out,” Bregman said. “We arrest them again. One person got arrested five times in this operation alone.”

There’s widespread frustration with the revolving door in New Mexico’s criminal justice system.

“There is recidivism. There’s too much of it,” Bregman said. Recidivism is the tendency for a criminal to reoffend.

But Bregman believes initiatives like Operation Route 66 are part of the solution. He said every week about 100 officers have been in the area. Despite nearly 700 arrests in 90 days, Bregman said the work doesn’t stop there.

“We also are following every single one of those cases and doing everything we can to hold those people accountable and get justice,” he said. “We have a full time prosecutor on every single case that we have.”

One of those arrested is 21-year-old Luis Flores. BCSO deputies said that he had more than 26,000 fentanyl pills when they took him into custody last month.

“Perception is reality,” Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said. “We have a lot more work to do, and that’s so much more organization and collaboration that we need to do. It’s a start. It’s been an epidemic here in this area for a long time.”

State Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero said the operation isn’t just about accountability, but also second chances.

“Our probation and parole officers worked side by side with law enforcement officers and prosecutors to target the most dangerous offenders, and to connect people that are struggling with addiction to the services that they need the most,” Lucero said.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler addressed the criminals who think they’ve gotten away with their crimes.

“Your time is running out,” he continued. “Your days of terrorizing this community are coming to an end. When your luck runs out, and it will, you will meet the consequences. The age of lawlessness is over.”

Sheriff Allen and DA Bregman said they’re holding up their end of the bargain and arresting criminals, but it’s up to the judicial system to keep them locked up.

“Now is the time that law enforcement is doing their job,” Allen continued, “and it’s time for people and the courts to hold people accountable, or whatever else they do with them, to stop revictimizing the community.”

Monday, Bregman said the operation will run indefinitely.

