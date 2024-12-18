A holiday housing slowdown? | #SoldBySkip

Skip Adams, a local realtor, stopped by to talk about what he describes as a seasonal housing slowdown you should know about if you're looking to buy or sell a home.

If you’re looking to buy or sell a home this time of year, you may be facing some headwinds. Skip Adams, a local realtor from #SoldBySkip, says there is usually a slowdown during the holidays.

However, Adams says this could be a good opportunity for you.

See what he had to say in the video above.