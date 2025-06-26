A look at the drought monitor and heavy rain in New Mexico

Heavy rain has hit some of the wildfire areas midday Thursday in southwestern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The drought monitor shows severe-to-extreme drought conditions across New Mexico but some heavy rainfall may help – maybe too well.

A flash flood warning is in effect at midday in Grant County and in the Ruidoso area. Most of the heavier rain and storms will stay in southern New Mexico for Thursday. Roswell may see some showers and storms.

High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s throughout the state, with 90s persisting in many of the major cities in New Mexico.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

