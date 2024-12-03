A look at the next chance of snow in New Mexico
Enjoy the sunshine this week because next week could be entirely different. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Enjoy the sunshine and warmth of this week as next week will start with a shift that may present the next chance of snow in New Mexico.
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.
