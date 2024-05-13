AAPI Heritage Month: A look at the metro’s Vietnamese community

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we're highlighting those in our community who are making a difference.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we’re highlighting those in our community who are making a difference.

One of those community members is Kim Lam Pham. As a medical language interpreter, Pham helps connect non-English-speaking patients to medical care.

“Knowing a lot of patients in Albuquerque, I feel that my skill can help people. And I hope like, you know, I have good health to continue for the next few years,” she said.

Pham is a first-generation immigrant who moved to the U.S. in the early 1980s. She is one of 3,000 immigrants who settled in New Mexico after the Vietnam War.

“Want to thank God to get me here. I was a boat person in the early 80s,” she said. “When I moved here in the late 80s, there’s a lot of Vietnamese in this International District.”

The International District became home to thousands of immigrants who would follow.

40 years ago, their community in southeast Albuquerque looked a lot different. It was a hub for other immigrants from Asia to give them a chance at the American dream.

Today, it’s more like a nightmare.

“Because there’s a lot of crime right now, a lot of things going on and, you know, I’ve been working with the community to see anything that we can bring up to help Vietnamese to be aware of what’s going on,” Pham said.

Homelessness and crime have had an impact on the community in recent years. Long-time businesses, such as the iconic May Cafe, shut its doors after more than three decades in business. They said it was because of crime.

Vietnamese is the fourth most commonly spoken language in Albuquerque. Pham says it’s important to pass on the culture and traditions to future generations.

“Trying to get the younger generations to step in and to keep the culture going,” she said.

Pham believes her skills at work can certainly help as well.