Above-average temperatures return Thursday

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

Kira Miner: Morning Forecast for New Mexico | Dec. 19, 2024

Dry and warm weather will persist with above-average temperatures Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After likely the coolest day of the week, dry and warm weather will persist with above-average temperatures Thursday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

