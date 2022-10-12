ABQ financial expert: Knowing your place in the stock market at a volatile time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The stock market can be challenging to get a grasp on – but doing so may help with securing your finances and your future.

If you have a 401(k), those are directly tied to the stock market and fluctuations can have an impact on your retirement. While inflation may mean rising prices, it also means it’s a great time to take advantage of Series-I bonds that you can invest in as a way to capitalize on inflation.

David Hicks explains more about each of those things and how October is a volatile time for the market. To learn more about those bonds David mentioned, visit this website and watch the video above.