ABQ Ride launches ‘See Say’ app to report issues in real-time

The app is intended for you to "See Something, Say Something" if you run into issues with breaking the rules on the bus.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Improving safety on buses has been an ongoing mission for ABQ Ride and the latest effort is the new “See Say” app.

The app’s name comes from the phrase, “If you see something, say something” and the See Say app allows you do to just that if you have concerns about crime and safety while riding or waiting for the bus.

“Often the biggest part of the challenge is knowing when things are happening. So the See Say app allows us real time – as something is happening in the transit system – to have riders, or perhaps even drivers or members of the public, to snap a picture, write a short description and, in that location where the location is geo-targeted, to make that report so that we can respond with immediacy,” said Madeline Skrak, a spokesperson for ABQ Ride.

The immediacy is because report the alerts go directly to ABQ Ride’s dispatch center. Then, dispatch forwards that to the right responding agency, whether that is an Albuquerque police officer, a transit safety officer or a metro security officer.

So far, they’ve had 15 reports since the app launched Oct. 1.

“So we’ve gotten several reports that we’ve responded to. A few have been for maintenance, a few have been safety concerns, and we’ve responded to all of them,” Skrak said.

She added that there will be consequences for people who reported to continually break the rules.

“If you’re not following our rules to ride the system, which might include no sleeping across seats, no drinking in an open container on the bus, no breaking anything. If people are not following those rules, they are subject to being suspended a week or longer from the transit system,” Skrak said.

You can download the “See Say” app at this link.