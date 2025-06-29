Abundant moisture will return to New Mexico this week

After a hot and dry Sunday, storms will start moving into the state Monday and bring the risk of flash floods.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Expect a mainly hot and dry Sunday in Albuquerque with highs in the middle 90s.

You may see a little more haze Sunday in northern New Mexico due to smoke from fires in southern Utah and nearby areas.

Few showers and thunderstorms are forecast again on Sunday, but slow storm motion will keep a low risk for flash flooding, mainly on recent burn scars.

Abundant moisture returns Monday through at least Thursday allowing for greater coverages of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. These will be efficient rain producing storms which will increase the risk of flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars. We could even see a few more storms in the four corners area.

In the tropics, a tropical depression has formed in the southern gulf and may move into Mexico as a tropical storm by Monday. Some of that moisture may drift closer to New Mexico in the week ahead.