Act of kindness saves the day at Santa Fe Library

SANTA FE, N.M. — It’s a mystery that’s puzzling kids at Santa Fe’s La Farge Library. Several weeks ago their beloved “Clifford the Big Red Dog” stuffed animal went missing, disappearing without a trace.

“We have a lot of stuffed animals at the library that the kids like to play with but the Clifford stuffed animal was really special,” Librarian Lydia O’Reilly said. “A lot of kids would just come to the library and just ask for Clifford right away.”

The loss took a toll. O’Reilly even put up a missing poster with a “$100-gazillion” reward. That’s where 8-year-old Ava Robbins stepped in.

“I didn’t feel kind of clingy when I gave them away because I knew I could just come here some time and visit them,” she said.

Days ago, she visited the library with her mom and brought along two friends, Clifford and Biscuit, stuffies she’s had for years. When she saw the missing poster she had an idea.

“I wanted the kids to be able to play with Clifford and Biscuit so I brought them both,” said Robbins.

She left them, along with a note. It reads, ‘I donated Clifford and Biscuit to this library because you lost the Clifford that used to live here. My Clifford didn’t want to leave Biscuit and so I gave both of them to you. Enjoy!’

Like any humble hero, Robbins never expected attention for her act of kindness.

“I was kind of surprised when I found out I was going to get interviewed,” she said.

But she does hope to bring attention the library’s unsolved case.

“I sort of think that Clifford should get returned to the library even though I brought my Clifford here,” she said.

If you have a child who wants to read to Clifford and Biscuit you can sign up for the library’s summer reading program at this link.